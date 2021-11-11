MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,830 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Loews by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Loews by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 254,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loews by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 181,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

