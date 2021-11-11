Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.57

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 7589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 262.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

