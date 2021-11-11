Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

