BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.43.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,998 shares of company stock worth $406,307 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BGSF by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGSF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

