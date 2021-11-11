The Kroger Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

The Kroger has raised its dividend payment by 38.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Kroger to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NYSE KR opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

