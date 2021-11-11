Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $47.70

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.03.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $54.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. Targa Resources has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

