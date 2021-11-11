DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of other research firms have also commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $214.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average is $179.62. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

