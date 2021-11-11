Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 70.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 77.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

