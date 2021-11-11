PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PacWest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.