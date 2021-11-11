ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $217.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ShockWave Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of ShockWave Medical worth $67,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

