Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Announces Earnings Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

GPMT opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $752.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,562 shares of company stock worth $258,875 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

