FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $221.28

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$221.28 and traded as high as C$248.55. FirstService shares last traded at C$244.28, with a volume of 50,878 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$236.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total value of C$485,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,369,754. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,717,992. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,474,971.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

