Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.39). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 331.50 ($4.33), with a volume of 202,683 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £708.96 million and a P/E ratio of 50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.