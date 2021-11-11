Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as high as C$1.54. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 5,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

