Orchid (OXT) Price Up 36% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $458.68 million and approximately $418.55 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00092412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

