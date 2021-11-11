$452.63 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $452.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.20 million and the lowest is $446.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 248.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $210.59. 334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,235. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $210.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day moving average is $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

