Symbol (XYM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.71 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $14.71 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.93 or 0.07197024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,266.97 or 0.99986212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00039972 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,946,541 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,417,616 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XYMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.