Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $342.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $328.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

