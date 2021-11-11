Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report sales of $8.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.86 billion and the lowest is $8.85 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $35.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,376 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.00. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

