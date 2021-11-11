MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,989,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lumentum by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,117,817. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.30. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

