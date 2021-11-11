MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $103.11 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

