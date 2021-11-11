SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 562,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $106,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

