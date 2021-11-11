Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.11% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $109,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 117,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,281 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

