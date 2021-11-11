Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,840,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,541 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $113,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

