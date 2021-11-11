Paloma Partners Management Co Has $386,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lear were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $31,657,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

NYSE:LEA opened at $177.52 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

