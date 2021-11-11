Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.36

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 101.36 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.31). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 404,456 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £551.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.43.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.