Morgan Stanley Raises AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $87.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $138,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 678,935 shares of company stock valued at $59,329,841.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,300 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

