Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

PRTY stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market cap of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

