ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

