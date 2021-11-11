ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

