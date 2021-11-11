Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.38 ($87.50).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of G24 opened at €62.98 ($74.09) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($86.31). The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of €63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.28.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.