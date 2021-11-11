Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.71 million.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $481,085. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

