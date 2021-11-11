Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €92.00 by UBS Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €86.97 ($102.32).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR SAX opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.