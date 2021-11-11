Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

NYSE AJX opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $334.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Ajax stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Great Ajax worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

