JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from JMP Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

JMP Group has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JMP Group to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

In other JMP Group news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $26,810.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 16,259 shares of company stock valued at $113,978 in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JMP Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 291.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of JMP Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

