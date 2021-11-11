JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from JMP Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
JMP Group has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JMP Group to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.
Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JMP Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 291.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of JMP Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
About JMP Group
JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.
