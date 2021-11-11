Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Squarespace updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SQSP stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Squarespace stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQSP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

