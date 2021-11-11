Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report $317.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.10 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $247.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,335. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.