Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Issues Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 122,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptinyx stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 244.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

