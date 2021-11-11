Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Issues Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 122,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
