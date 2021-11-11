Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 1,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,028. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

