Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.
NYSE:KTB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 1,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,028. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
