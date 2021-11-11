Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.10. 1,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,260. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $261.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.70.

