Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 309 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Shopify stock traded up $24.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,498.38. 17,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $880.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,448.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,403.46.
SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
