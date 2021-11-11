Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 309 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $24.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,498.38. 17,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $880.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,448.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,403.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

