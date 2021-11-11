Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,900 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $118.17. 58,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,757. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $118.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

