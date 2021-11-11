Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $414.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

