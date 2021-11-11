Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,658 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.44% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $114,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

