Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brady were worth $119,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Brady by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 45,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Brady by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Brady by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRC opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

