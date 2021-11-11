Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.23, but opened at $22.23. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 947 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05).

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.15.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.