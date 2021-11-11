Roth Capital Raises Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $53.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

FC stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $663.96 million, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 100.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

