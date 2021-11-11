Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,421 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

