Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,358 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

