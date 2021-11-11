Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 326,854 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,854 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $533,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

