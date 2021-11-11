Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 66,137 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,137 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock stock opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,065,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,170 shares of company stock worth $18,219,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

